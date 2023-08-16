A once popular bar has re-opened after being empty several years, with a fresh new look, new staff and new manager.

Admittedly, the venue has only been open a week, but how sad it was to see the place empty when we called at 1pm this lunchtime (Wed).

And though early in the day, the streets outside were buzzing with visitors and other pubs had punters too.

Richard Martin is the independent operator who has taken over the tenancy from owner Stonegate Pubs.

The 43-year-old is originally from London and has worked in pubs, bars and restaurants all his life, mostly in the capital.

He has taken on the former Thomas’s Bar, and after a revamp, the Grade II-listed 18th Century building has transformed into the Museum Street Tavern.

This follows other uses such a a Mexican restaurant, with recent plans for a cocktail bar, never quite happening.

Richard moved to York 18 months ago, saying he already knows the city well, as his mum moved up 6 years ago and his brother has also lived here 30 years.

“Since moving here, I have been looking for a site. I love the location, being in the centre, by the Museum Gardens and so close to the Minster.

“It’s crazy the pub has been closed for so long certainly. Its such a wonderful, old building. It gorgeous, with original features, everything you need in a pub,” he told the Press.

Though empty when the Press made its short visit, Richard says since the venue opened, it has enjoyed plenty of custom.

“We have had positive feedback. We have been encouraged by the interest in the food side. We were to do just snacks in August, but on the basis of people asking for more substantial meals, we now offer lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday.

“All the food is fresh, seasonal and made from local ingredients, wherever possible. There’s a Mediterranean link to the menu but we are not slaves to one culture. We used a bit of Mediterranean in our ingredients, whether it be Spanish, Italian or Turkish.”

The Museum Street Tavern also offers an extensive wine list, with focus on natural, organic wines from small producers. There are also cask and keg ales and lagers, a list of cocktail classics and stirred down bitter drinks.

Richard added: “Now, we have established ourselves, we want to encourage locals as well as tourists to come in and enjoy lovely food and great beer and wine in our fine surroundings.”

For the latest on opening times, food and drink, follow the Museum Street Tavern on Instagram at museum_street_tavern_york