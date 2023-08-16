North Yorkshire Police say residents should put the phone down on telephone scammmers claiming to police officers.

A force spokesman said: " North Yorkshire Police have received at least three reports over the past two days of a person calling older people in the Knaresborough area, claiming they are a police officer, asking about a fictitious person in custody and asking the resident if they are at home and when they will be out or returning home.

"This is a scam, and we are urging residents to put the phone down. Do not engage in conversation with the caller, and do not give any personal information to them.

"If you are concerned that you may have been contacted by the scammer, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.

"Although we have not received any reports of anyone physically calling at a property, please do be vigilant when it comes to any unexpected callers at your door.

"If you don’t know who it is, don’t answer the door, and keep your doors locked, even when you are at home."

In an emergency always call 999.