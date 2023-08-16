Nick West, who ran YO31 Wood Fired Pizza Co from the Coppergate Centre in York, is now at the helm of Bison in Heslington Road, a short distance from its junction with Cemetery Road.

Bison, which first opened as an independent coffee shop ten years ago, will remain as a coffee shop, but Nick has plans to expand the menu - bringing an Italian flavour to the place - attain an alcohol license, and put on evening events too.

We're delighted to name Nick as our Trader of the Week and asked him to reveal more about his plans for Bison.

Here is his story:

What you did before opening Bison?

I have been a teacher since 1997, teaching Art, Design and Technology in secondary schools around Yorkshire, culminating at Beverley Longcroft school as head of department for six years until I retired in 2019 to set up YO31 Wood Fired Pizza Co.

Myself and my wife have had ambitions for many years of entering the catering industry, but owing to full time professions, we did not enact our dream until a number of things changed our lives.

I was becoming increasingly disillusioned and frustrated with the education system, and how it was required to 'churn out' children fit for society and work, despite a fundamental lack of understanding of what society and industry needs from young people.

We set up YO31 Wood Fired Pizza Co and traded full time from the Coppergate Centre in York for three and a half years.

Why did you want to open Bison - and why keep the name?

Having a cafe/restaurant was a long term dream of ours, and was the natural progression from street food to bricks and mortar premises.

Bison has gained a really great reputation of serving wonderful single-estate coffee in a relaxed, friendly vintage-style space.

What's on the menu?

Our core offer is coffee, sourced and roasted by Hasbean. We rotate the beans every few days to reflect the amazing range of coffee flavours from around the world.

We also sell toasted bagels, Italian antipasti, salads, brownies and cannolis. My influence has been to bring Italian flavours to the menu. We plan to be providing hot breakfasts and lunches by the end of the year, and to gain an alcohol licence, selling fine wines, beer and cocktails from around the world.

What will make Bison unique?

Bison's coffee is unique in that customers can see the flavour profile of their bean, which will be paired with a free sample of chocolate, matched to its characteristics. Both will be retailed at the till so that customers can enjoy the products at home.

Our food will be British in origin, with an Italian influence, involving quality ingredients imported from Italy every week.

We will be using our cafe to feature local artists' work, as well as acoustic performances and DJ and comedy evenings.

What are your future plans?

The immediate plan is to increase the space in the cafe and make it more customer friendly, whilst maintaining the ethos (and still allowing our K9 friends).

Hot food will be introduced alongside the existing toasted snacks, big robust Italian salads and sharing boards to showcase the finest Italian meats, cheeses, caponata and home made bruschetta.

What are opening days and hours?

Open seven days a week, 9am til 4pm.

Once the alcohol license is acquired, we'll be open for three nights a week.

Anything else you want to tell us about the business?

Bison will also be trading on Deliveroo, so that customers can have their favourite food and drinks delivered to their door, as well as order in advance and pick up in person, to save time for those on their way to work or university.

