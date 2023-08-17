Craig Harper, 34, was 16 times the legal cocaine limit as he went the wrong way round three roundabouts, through several red lights and twice the wrong way through a one-way system in an 80mph high speed pursuit on New Year’s Eve, York Crown Court heard.

His barrister Matthew Stewart said the drug had contributed to his poor decision making on that occasion.

Beatrice Allsop, prosecuting, said that in a separate incident of bad driving while on bail, Harper rammed a police car repeatedly by reversing into it, momentarily lifting it off the ground and causing £1,639 damage.

Today he is banned from the roads for six years and one month and must take an extended driving test before ever driving again.

Harper, of Holbeck Close, Ripon, pleaded guilty to two offences of dangerous driving, one of cocaine driving and one each of failure to provide a specimen when suspected of drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and criminal damage and was jailed for 26 months.

He has 114 previous convictions including many for driving whilst disqualified and other driving related offences.

Ms Allsop said the New Year’s Eve pursuit began at 3am near Starbeck, Harrogate. Several police cars were involved in the chase from Bogs Lane, via Ripley and the A61 through Ripon and Masham to the village of Grewelthorpe where police managed to box him in and drag Harper out of the car as he struggled against them.

It was raining with wet roads and early on in the pursuit, Harper had lost control of his VW Golf when he hit a pool of standing water, left the road on the opposite side before bouncing back onto the carriageway and speeding away.

In Ripon, he hit 60 mph in the 30mph zone and went the wrong way through the one-way system round Ripon Minster. He was finally arrested after 20 minutes and a test for cocaine gave a reading of 800 micrograms. The legal limit is 50, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Harrogate Magistrates on April 27 and was banned from driving.

But on May 2, he led police in Leeds on a chase through terraced streets and reversed into a police car and repeatedly rammed it to try and escape. He managed to get away but when cornered in a cul-de-sac, he again rammed the police car. He ignored officers' orders to turn off his engine and had to be dragged out of the car fighting before he could be arrested.

He refused to give a breath test although he had glazed eyes and smelt of alcohol.

Mr Stewart said Harper apologised for his actions and was remorseful. He had resorted to drugs after he lost the only job he had ever had in his life and suffered from anxiety and depression.

In the Leeds offence, he had panicked, the court heard.