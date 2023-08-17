Citizens Advice York provides advice and support to 5,000 people every year who struggle with problems like debt, claiming benefits, homelessness and neven family breakdown.

Now, with the cost of living crisis causing a surge in demand for its services, it is keen to increase the number of trustees – volunteers who serve on its board, and set its priorities.

The charity’s chief officer, Fiona McCulloch, said it was keen to speak to people from all backgrounds about becoming a trustee.

But she said the charity was particularly keen to hear from people who had ‘lived experience of the issues which we support clients with’.

“We’d like to speak to people who have experienced debt, or homelessness, or employment issues, or have been through divorce,” she said. “Because these are the people who will understand the issues that our clients are going through.”

READ MORE:

- Debt surges as cost of housing bites, warns York Citizens Advice

- IN PICTURES: York 150 years ago - spot the differences

The charity has seven trustees on its board – but is keen to increase that number.

Chair Joanna de Groot said: “We are going through very difficult times, and there is a hugely growing demand for our services. There are people in York who are really struggling, with housing issues, the cost of living.

“Our trustees don’t just sit and rubber stamp things, they actively help to manage the charity – and it would be good to have more people to share the burden.”

Citizens Advice York has 27 fully-trained volunteer advisers and 16 full-time staff who, between them, provide advice and support to more than 5,000 people each year.

Last year alone, Fiona said, they helped York people write off debts totalling £1.7million – releasing them from the burden of trying to pay that money back.

They also helped local people claim £1million in unclaimed benefits and other support.

The charity provides free advice to York people who are having problems with everything from benefits and debt to housing, employment, family issues, divorce and accessing health care.

They also advise people having trouble with the law.

Joanna said that trustees play an active part in setting the charity’s priorities and direction.

Trustees will be expected to attend regular board and committee meetings, and will also get to meet bstaff and volunteers.

But they are far from just being ‘rubber stampers’, Joanna said.

“The Trustee Board has responsibility for the overall direction, strategy and performance of the charity,” she said.

“It’s stimulating, responsible work and we are looking for trustee colleagues with a wide variety of skills and diverse experience.”

Application forms to become a trustee at Citizens Advice York can be found at citizensadviceyork.org.uk/volunteer/ - the closing date is September 5.