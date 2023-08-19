When the sun is shining, there is so much choice when it comes to finding a place to enjoy a cold beverage accompanied by a relaxing atmosphere.

To help you decide on a rooftop bar or terrace in the region, we have rounded up a selection of some of the best in North Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

So the next time you’re craving a Long Island iced tea or a bottle of Corona, let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Some of the best rooftop bars and terraces in North Yorkshire

The Habit Cafe Bar

Location: 40 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LF

Rating: 4.5/5

Ideal for a sunny day, this person said: “Love coming here on a sunny day and sitting on the little hidden roof terrace with views looking onto the minster.

“The staff here are always friendly and a good selection of drinks are on offer.

“I sadly noticed too late all the lovely summer drinks they were advertising, such as the lemoncello spritz. Oh well, guess I'll have to come back again try that one.”

MOJO

Location: 49-51 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RE

Rating: 4.3/5

It sounds like there is plenty to do at MOJO, as one visitor commented: “Great place to play shuffleboard and extensive drinks selection. Lovely views of the town from their roof top terrace, whilst another wrote: “Fabulous rooftop beer garden. Very stylish - great place for a cocktail.”

21 The High Street

Location: 21 High Street, Tadcaster, LS24 9AP

Rating: 4.3/5

This user left a review adding: “Nice courteous and attentive staff. Good selection of drinks. Arrived too late to enjoy the tapas, but will be back again at some point as it was a great atmosphere up in the rooftop terrace.”

Sora – Malmaison

Location: 2 Rougier Street, York, YO90 1UU

Rating: 4.2/5

Someone who was impressed posted: “Sora is a rooftop bar located at the Malmaison hotel. There is plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

“When arriving we were warmly greeted and asked where we would prefer to sit. It was quite windy outside so we were given a blanket, nice touch.

“The menu offers a wide variety of cocktails, wines, spirits and small bites and sushi. Plenty of options for everyone.

“The music is very nice and the staff are all very friendly and helpful. Overall a very nice and relaxed experience, with amazing views of York and the Minster! Definitely recommend!”

The Rooftop

Location: 62-64 Quay Street, Scarborough, YO11 1PL

Rating: 4.7/5

One account said: “Since visited last year the bar has been extended with more seating and toilets installed upstairs instead of having to walk downstairs, good atmosphere overlooking the harbour.”

Lucia Wine Bar & Grill

Location: 3 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SX

Rating: 4.4/5

A customer described this venue as a “perfect location”, writing: “Excellent. Vibrant and tastefully decorated restaurant. More than Italian but you can sense the primary influence. Food was really good. Prices are realistic and good value. Service seriously good.

“Plenty of outdoor drinking and eating space and I can well imagine on a summer’s day this would be a perfect location. Minutes from The Majestic Hotel and the town centre.”

Las Iguanas

Location: 21 Back Swinegate, York, YO1 8AD

Rating: 4.4/5

“Delicious food and a lovely roof terrace! Would definitely go again! I'd give it five stars but I've only been once,” said one person.

“Enjoyed a couple of cocktails on the roof terrace. Good place to relax in York,” continued another.