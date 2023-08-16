An inquest held by Jon Heath, the senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire, heard how Thomas James Hawkins, 45, of Town End Close in Pickering, was found unresponsive at home on January 8 this year and died shortly after midnight in the early hours on January 9.

The court in Northallerton heard today (August 16) how Mr Hawkins was an assistant manager and his wife, Lauren a dental nurse.

Mr Hawkins had suffered with a mental breakdown and had anxiety. He preferred to stay at home watching TV and was very anxious. He would normally have a bottle of wine a night.

He had started a new job, but had an anxiety attack on the day he started his new job, which was a week before he died.

In a statement from Mrs Hawkins, the court heard how Mr Hawkins had suffered with anxiety and on the night before his death, the couple had had their tea together and Mr Hawkins had gone to bed, taking two bottles of wine with him.

She had stayed up watching TV, and it wasn't until she went upstairs to bed later that she found him unresponsive and called 999.

Despite efforts at CPR the time of death was recorded at 12.02am on January 9.

A toxicology report revealed he had 371ml of alcohol in 100ml of blood which is in the range consistent with fatalities.

It is possible that he had also suffered a seizure of some kind, but it was impossible to say for certain and there was no medical history of him having had seizures.

Patrick Appleby-Reid, a registered mental health nurse with Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement that Mr Hawkins had been receiving treatment and his last face to face meeting was on September 15 last year with a subsequent phone conversation on November 30. At both Mr Hawkins discussed his future employment plans and anxiety management and there were no thoughts of self harm or suicide.

The court heard how Mr Hawkin's father had spoken to his GP about his increased anxiety and he had been prescribed diazepam.

In a narrative conclusion, Mr Heath said: "Mr Hawkins died as a result of alcohol that he had taken.

"I can't be satisfied it was his intent to commit suicide. His death was related to alcohol consumption and it was alcohol-related.

"I offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Mr Hawkins for their loss."

