The band will be at FortyFive Vinyl Cafe in Mickelgate on Friday for a not-to-be-missed acoustic set, followed by a signing of their new album.

Cafe owner Dom White said: "After a ten-year hiatus, the indie rock legends are back with a new album and celebrating with an exclusive acoustic set and signing at York's FortyFive Vinyl Cafe on Friday."

Dom said that after 2013, Tribes' bassist Jim Cratchley became a part of alternative rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up. The band met up at a Dinosaur Pile-Up show in 2020 and decided to reform for a one-off reunion gig which sold out in seconds, prompting them to release their new self-produced album Rabbit Head, which is out on Friday.

Tickets are still available with CD and LP bundles:

Ticket Only - £12

LP (Standard) + Ticket - £25

LP (Ltd Edition) + Ticket - £27

LP (Deluxe) + Ticket - £32

CD + Ticket - £16



Dom added: "Please note this is an early show - doors open at 4.30pm, music starts at 5pm followed by signing."