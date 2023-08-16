INDIE rock band Tribes are coming to York for an exclusive gig and signing.
The band will be at FortyFive Vinyl Cafe in Mickelgate on Friday for a not-to-be-missed acoustic set, followed by a signing of their new album.
Cafe owner Dom White said: "After a ten-year hiatus, the indie rock legends are back with a new album and celebrating with an exclusive acoustic set and signing at York's FortyFive Vinyl Cafe on Friday."
Dom said that after 2013, Tribes' bassist Jim Cratchley became a part of alternative rock band Dinosaur Pile-Up. The band met up at a Dinosaur Pile-Up show in 2020 and decided to reform for a one-off reunion gig which sold out in seconds, prompting them to release their new self-produced album Rabbit Head, which is out on Friday.
Tickets are still available with CD and LP bundles:
Ticket Only - £12
LP (Standard) + Ticket - £25
LP (Ltd Edition) + Ticket - £27
LP (Deluxe) + Ticket - £32
CD + Ticket - £16
Dom added: "Please note this is an early show - doors open at 4.30pm, music starts at 5pm followed by signing."
