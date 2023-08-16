One way to try and reduce the £6 million-a-day burden to the public purse is to offer billets for refugees with accommodating families across the country.
Many families in social housing are still shackled with the bedroom tax. Billeting in such housing with no benefit penalty could be very attractive and redirect some of the £6 million a day to help with the cost of living crisis.
It would also help people in the private sector, such as those with increased mortgages.
We are obliged to accommodate the refugees, so why not let sections of the general population benefit - a kind of Airbnb for refugees?
It would also eliminates any complaints about accommodation provided not being up to standard, as it would be on par with a cross section of UK citizens.
Better than a makeshift tent in a French scrubland.
Geoffrey Laverack, Spruce Close, New Earswick
