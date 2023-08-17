The Geography, Biology and Sociology A-Level student’s exam results and performances on the sports field for the college have led to the chance to further her football and academic education at the esteemed Leicestershire uni.

Hannah, 18, represented the England Colleges women’s football team during her time at Sim Balk Lane.

She also captained the York College squad and, in her first year, was part of the side that lifted the English Colleges FA Cup.

Hannah’s achievements on and beyond campus – she also combined her studies with playing for Huddersfield Town Ladies - were recognised during the College’s Annual REACH Awards Ceremony, where she won the prestigious Governors’ Prize.

The college has a proud reputation for producing talented women footballers with Rachel Daly, who has been starring for England Lionesses in the World Cup this summer, a former student and Hannah admits the Aston Villa player has served as a role model as she embarks on her own sporting journey.

“It’s really inspirational as she’s representing our country at the highest level and performing on a world stage,” Hannah said. “It was always pretty cool to walk past her shirt in the corridor and think that York College was a part of her journey and now she’s one of the best players in the world.

“The college provides an amazing environment where it is possible to do sport to a high standard as well as study alongside that. The York College football team has not only provided me with some amazing football memories but some of my best friends too.”

READ MORE:

Hannah’s England call-ups saw her play for her country in Italy and attend coaching camps at St George’s Park - the national training centre in Burton-upon-Trent.

She also spent two weeks with the York College team last year in Valencia, where they pitted their talents against Spanish sides.

Hannah admits that the focus on providing students who are also talented footballers with a pathway to developing their skills was a big reason for choosing York College as her Further Education destination.

Her previous school didn’t even have a female football team and Hannah pointed out: “Women’s football is taken very seriously by the college and that was really refreshing for me. It was one of the main reasons I chose to go there.

“The standard of coaching was a high level and the sessions were always really enjoyable. All our games are filmed too and that’s really useful as it allows you to analyse yourself individually but also the team and opposition.”

On taking the next step of her journey at Loughborough, Hannah added: “The facilities are world class and, once again, it’s a place where you can study at the highest level alongside playing sport at the highest level too.”