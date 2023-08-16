Gordon Campbell-Thomas appears to have got lost with his ‘this is vandalism’ sign (Historic building sign causes a stir, August 16).
He shouldn’t be in front of an innocuous bit of signwriting on modern render and paint; recently installed after vehicle damage.
He should be in front of 21 Piccadilly, AKA Spark.
Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel