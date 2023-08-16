Forage at 2-4 Little Stonegate ceased trading yesterday (Tuesday) after nearly two years.

The restaurant posted on Facebook: “A tough climate and rising costs have unfortunately meant we cannot keep trading. We’ve had the most incredible ride and hopefully you’ve enjoyed being apart of it.”

The business was owned by Callum Houston, a York-based entrepreneur Callum who is also the founder and director of events company, Yorkshire Bartender and distillery, The Yorkshire Explorer.

His philosophy was to create high-quality spirits using sustainable and locally-sourced produce. More than 100 were available from an upstairs bar.

With Forage he sought to take that up a notch, using fresh, foraged ingredients to creatively deliver an array of flavours while also reducing food waste.

The restaurant, which featured chef Kieran Duffy (formerly of Le Cochon Aveugle and Roots), took its direction from middle eastern cuisine, with much griddled/barbecued fare.

Part of the restaurant's ethos was also to be as sustainable as possible with many locally-sourced foods and foraged ingredients.

The venue had just over 100 covers and the building was previously part of the Gusto restaurant chain, which closed in 2020.

Now, the Forage website is no longer available. The closure follows a new menu, announced in June and a 20 per cent off deal.

The restaurant was highly rated by diners, with TripAdvisor rating it top out of five fusion restaurants in York. It is also 58th out of 585 York restaurants.

Out of 359 reviews, 294 were excellent, 23 were very good, 22 were average, 12 were poor and just 8 were terrible, with a 4.5 star average.

The final TripAdvisor review, posted this week said: “Our meal here was utterly indulgent, which is really what a special dinner should be. The waitress offered to make our favourite cocktails as they weren't currently on the menu, and she gets a gold star! The new menu was mouth watering and we really relished the haloumi with honey and pistachios.”

Another underneath gave Forage ‘ten out of ten’.

The closure has been greeted with much upset on Facebook.

The Federation of Small Businesses for North Yorkshire said: “So sorry to read this, after you’ve built such a great business.”

Jackie Ross said: “Very sad to read this. You had a wonderful place there. A really special wee jewel in the heart of York.”

Dominika Warecka-McCabe said: “So incredibly sad. Best drinks in York and delicious food.”

Cathrine Franklin added: “When is anything going to be done about the crazy commercial rent and rates all over the UK?! When are landlords going to be held accountable for the death of our high streets?!”