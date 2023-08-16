North Yorkshire Police say a motorbike was stolen from Burnholme Avenue in Burnholme, York on July 28 and has since been recovered.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who recognises it and can provide information about where they have seen it and who may have had it in their possession since July 28, to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: "The bike, a Keeway Superlight, is quite distinctive with stud work around the pannier and under the seat.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email laura.marron@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Laura Marron."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141515.