The New Look stores participating in this partnership include in Blake Street in York, Monks Cross Shopping Park in York, Gowthorpe in Selby and Wesley Square Shopping Centre in Goole, Brunswick Shopping Centre in Scarborough and Chapel Street in Bridlington.

Sue Fairley, head of sourcing, sustainability and quality at New Look, said: “New Look are delighted to be working with Yorkshire Air Ambulance. We are channelling our efforts to partner with local charities this year and we will give our resources to raise awareness."

The stores will raise vital funds by introducing a point-of-pay donation option, allowing a convenient way for customers to make a difference during their shopping experience and contributing directly to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance regional fundraising manager for north and east, Linda Stead, said the team are "delighted" to work alongside the New Look stores.