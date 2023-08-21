Department for Education figures show 12 per cent of pupils missed at least 10 per cent of sessions in the school year 2022/23 and were considered persistently absent from the 49 primary schools that reported numbers for York.

The rate was lower than secondary schools, where the figure stood at 25.1 per cent.

In 2018/19, before the pandemic, the persistent absence rate for primary schools was seven per cent and 13.2 per cent for secondaries.

But, City of York Council said that the figures for York are better than the national averages, which stand at 17 per cent for primary schools and 27.8 per cent for secondary schools, according to councillors.

Martin Kelly, corporate director of children and education at City of York Council, said: “Whilst the national data does show an improving picture, it also shows that schools haven’t fully recovered from the impacts of the pandemic yet.

"In York we have seen good progress on this issue, especially when compared with national figures. Our secondary school figures are 2.7 per cent better than national averages and primary schools are five per cent better.”

The Association of Schools and College Leaders said absence is often driven by a rising number of children struggling with their mental health and wellbeing after the lockdowns.

The Centre for Education and Youth said the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis were both having an impact on school attendance.

Rates are above pre pandemic levels (Image: Newsquest)

Alix Robertson, head of engagement at the Centre for Education and Youth, said the impact of the pandemic is “still casting a long shadow over schools and their pupils”.

She said: "We know that many families are struggling with the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis. This may have an impact on attendance in terms of the financial burden of sending children to school, for example affording school uniforms or travel.

“In the worst cases, some families have lost their homes, leaving them to grapple with more significant issues than making it to school.”

Meanwhile, education secretary Gillian Keegan said the Government is supporting parents and teachers year-round to make sure children are in classrooms and ready to learn - from attendance mentors and school staff giving direct support to children and families, to the Holiday Activity and Food programmes running over summer and helping prepare children for school in September.

She said: "Being in school is quite simply the most important thing for children’s education, and so valuable for their mental health.

“We all – Government, schools, parents and young people – have a part to play in making sure classrooms are full day in, day out.”