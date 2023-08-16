The picture of the large panther-like creature was discovered in the files of a zoology organisation.

It shows a large muscular black cat lying in long grass in Smallthorne, Staffordshire.

The photo was accompanied by a handwritten note dated March 17 - but it is unclear is which year it was taken.

The photo has sparked recollections of other big cat sightings around the UK.

It has made us delve into our archives to bring you an account of such sightings across North Yorkshire.

Some say it’s nonsense but sightings of big cats have been reported across North Yorkshire for many years.

These vary from a muscular creature roaming fields near Selby in 2021 to possible panther sightings in Ryedale and Richmond.

Here are a few stories and photos from the archives – could they still be out there?

2021- "Bizarre beast" of Selby

In February 2021, we reported on a strange creature spotted by a walker in fields near Selby.

Steve Weston, who lives in Selby, was walking home from work in Birkin when he spotted a large black figure "lumbering," across the other side of a field when he was heading towards the Gateforth area.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life. It was completely bizarre," he told The Press at the time.

"When I saw it I though to myself, what on earth is that?," he added.

Steve said that the animal was "far too large," to be a dog, and said that it didn't have similar movements to any animals that he has seen around the area before.

"It looked to be absolutely huge, it is just unexplainable. It looked to be really muscular," Steve added

He explained how it ran through the fields, changing directions multiple times, before chasing after a hare and running into the distance.

Steve said he wondered whether it was a "big cat," that had escaped. He said: "I know some people keep exotic pets, so maybe one of them has got out."

2016 - "Panther" spotted in Ryedale

Big cat on the loose in North Yorkshire in 2016? Could it be a panther?

Similar looking animals have been spotted on the run in North Yorkshire in the past, such as in 2016 when a mysterious animal was spotted prowling the fields of Ryedale.

Eagle-eyed reader Michael Armitage sent The Press pictures after he caught sight of what he believed could be a panther.

The 46-year-old was checking his Highways Agency gritter near Low Marishes, in Malton, when the large cat came into view.

He said: "I was at the depot and looked up to see it in the fields.

"It was a nice thing to see, with its pointed ears and a tan-coloured face.

"I haven't seen anything like that before and once it left I walked over to see if there were any foot prints, but it was on the other side of a ditch and I didn't want to cross it."

2010 - "Big cat" on the loose

A big cat was feared to be on the loose in the county after a sheep was savaged and killed in 2010.

At the time, police confirmed the evidence suggested a panther-like creature could be responsible for the attack in Richmond.

At the time, The Press reported that North Yorkshire Police confirmed the evidence suggested a panther-like creature could be responsible for the attack near Ravensworth, Richmond.

All that was left of the sheep was its skeleton. Flesh had been stripped from the remains of the sheep and wildlife officers from the North Yorkshire force liaised with experts from the Big Cats Society.

PC John Wilbor, rural crime officer for North Yorkshire Police, said at the time: “The evidence seems to fit with a possible big cat attack.”

The cat could be the same one spotted earlier that year on Ilkley Moor. It is feared the animal may have roamed 40 miles north in search of food. Another sheep carcass was found at Whashton, near Kirby Hill, the week before.

Mark Fraser, of Big Cats in Britain, believes the cat could be a black leopard, which can be more than seven feet long.

2008: "Beast" near the A1M

In December 2008, a visitor to York was on her way back to Newcastle on a coach trip when she saw a beast on the A1M. She said it was pure black and had “bright, emerald green eyes”, and the base of its tail was seven or eight inches round.

2006: "Panther" sighting near Osgodby

A panther - readers believed they have been sighted in North Yorkshire

In May 2006, an image was captured by a dog-walker as he strolled in a field near the A19 at Osgodby showing a black panther-like creature.

A month later there were two sightings of big cat-like creatures near Tadcaster. A motorist called police after she saw an animal dash across the road in front of her car while another driver spotted a tiger-like beast.

2006: Mass sightings reported

Big cat experts released "compelling evidence" that pumas, lynxes and panthers really are roaming the countryside.

A study by the British Big Cats Society (BBCS) revealed there have been 2,123 sightings of giant felines across the country between April 2004 and July 2005 - almost five per day, many of them in North and East Yorkshire.

2004: Big cat footprint spotted

November 2004: The cat footprint in the tub at the house of Clive Orrah in Springfield Terrace in Norton. Picture : Garry Atkinson

In November 2004, a big cat footprint was spotted at the home of Clive Orrah in Springfield Garth, Norton.

The retired heavy goods vehicle driver from Ryedale had a fright while watering his plants when he found a "big cat" paw print in soil.

Clive Orrah, then aged 75, was convinced that the mysterious 'Beast of Ryedale' had paid a visit to his home at Springfield Garth, Norton, and left its mark.

During the previous year there had been dozens of reports of encounters with, and sightings of, large cats similar to a puma or jaguar – from places ranging Castle Howard to Acomb, in York, to Selby.

"I've some trees at the back of my house in planters and I went round to water them," Clive told our reporters at the time.

"I saw the paw print and thought 'gracious that's no normal cat, it must be a big cat'."

The father-of-four said the pads were about two inches across and there were definite claw marks at both the front and back of the print.

He said he was preserving the print so it could be examined by paranormal investigator Russ Kellett, of Filey, who was interested in collating sightings and information about Ryedale's so-called big cats.

2001: Giant paw print snapped

Giant paw print in Yorkshire from 2001

In May 2001 speculation was rife there was a beast at large in Ryedale after a photo of a giant paw print, 10 cm across, was published.

Sent in by a reader in Hovingham, the photo begged the question: "Is this proof of the existence of the fabled Beast of Ryedale?"

The photograph of a huge paw print was sent in by Press reader who lives near Hovingham - a hotbed of big cat sightings. The print measures approximately 10cm across, and is printed here at almost actual size. The reader, who asked not to be named, spotted it on the edge of woods near his home.

"I was startled by the sheer size of it," he said.

"I put a bucket over it to protect it and went to find a camera and ruler."

The man said a neighbour recently told him he had seen what he swore was a lion in the same area.

"I asked him if he was sure it wasn't a dog and he said: 'I know a lion when I see one'."

The man said the print was bigger than that of a dog, but was also the wrong shape.

"From what I have seen, it belongs to a cat and not a dog. It is way too rounded," he said.

"I don't think it is a tiger or anything like that, but maybe it is a puma."

Sean Drayton, of Flamingoland Zoo, said: "It is nice to see some documentary evidence - usually we just get told of someone seeing something running across a road."

Sean said it was unlikely that a big cat could live undetected in the area for long for because of the amount of food it would need to eat.

"And as there are claw marks, that would rule out it being a cat - they would be retracted," he added. He said the print was more likely to belong to a very large dog.

He added: "I'm always sceptical about these things, but it wants looking into further."

1996-2000 - The Puma of Ryedale?

The eyes of puma, top, and a panther

Tony Fisher of York is convinced there have been large creatures on the loose. In 2016, following the sighting of a panther-like creature in Ryedale, he commented: "There is no doubt in my mind that there was a large cat, (possibly a puma and possibly more than one) loose in Ryedale for a period about 15 to 20 years ago.

"I saw a very large brown cat, bigger than an Alsatian, near Kirkham in about 2000. Many people also saw it, as well as a large black cat. I have heard of no sightings for some years, which suggests they may have died.

"I have always suspected that they were released when a zoo closed down."

1995 - Case of the "Beast of Ryedale"

In 1995, police in Malton opened a file on the so-called "Beast Of Ryedale", when a cream-coloured puma-type animal was spotted.

