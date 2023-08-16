THE air ambulance has been called in after a crash in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.31pm last night (August 15) after reports of a crash on the B1416 at Sneaton near Whitby.

A service spokesman said: "Whitby and Lythe crews attended a crash involving a bus and a car.

"One person was trapped.

"Crews extricated the casualty, who was then taken to Hospital via the air ambulance."