The county's police force say the crash happened on Fir Tree Drive in Filey at approximately 6.50am on Friday (August 11) and involved a the driver of a dark blue Mini Cooper and a male pedestrian.

As a result of the crash the pedestrian, a local man in his 60’s, received serious injuries. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the Mini, a 60-year-old man from the local area, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out their investigation and for the vehicle to be recovered.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

They’d particularly like to hear from anyone who captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

If you can help, please email Josh.Hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Josh Hocken.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230150284.