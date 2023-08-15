Since the release of the Warner Bros blockbuster Barbie movie the Margot Robbie-led and produced film has been making waves the world over.

Margot Robbie in the film

And at Market Weighton Dental Practice staff have been getting in on the action with a fun TikTok video paying homage to the cinematic success.

Staff dressed as Barbies or Kens in various costumes and variously rollerskating and carrying surfboards around the building.

Read next:

Dental nurse Claire Curtis dressed as one of the Barbies (Image: Supplied)

It's not the first time they have opted for a bit of acting, as The Press reported at the time, actor and Game of Thrones star Mark Addy took part in their last clip.

Mark Addy and Mark Chrimes in the video (Image: Supplied)

Dentist Mark Chrimes - who plays Ken's best friend Allan in the Barbie spoof, said: "We’ve had some lovely feedback from this video.

“After the success of our viral video with Mark Addy, patients have been keen to see what we’ll come up with next.

"The Barbie trend has been everywhere recently so we thought it would be a good laugh. The team loved getting ‘dolled up’ - although some of the dentists needed a bit of persuading.

"The dental practice is owned by me and my wife Carolyn. We have been open in Market Weighton for 15 years and have recently expanded, so we are always looking for fun ways to attract new patients."

Mark said that the couple's 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, go in on the action and put the video together.

Olivia Chrimes who put the Barbie video together (Image: Supplied)

He said: "Filming the clips, looking for props - it’s all great for staff morale and a fun way to spend a lunch break. The video editing is actually done by our 12-year-old daughter, Olivia.

"We’ve had some lovely feedback from patients, they are certainly less nervous about visiting the dentist when they see how light-hearted we are.”

Previously Dr Chrimes has said: “I love making these spoof videos and luckily our patients have a great sense of humour so they enjoy watching them. It gives the team a good laugh and shows the lighter side of dentistry. We don’t take ourselves too seriously.

"Our favourite Facebook parody videos we’ve done include The Full Monty, Top ‘Gum’, The Grinch and a dental version of the sea shanty song."

Mark Chrimes (Image: Market Weighton Dental Practice)