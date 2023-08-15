Reports circulated widely on national media earlier this week suggested that six of the nine NHS cancer targets in England are to be 'scrapped' - including a requirement that patients see a specialist within two weeks of being urgently referred by their GP for suspected cancer.

Instead, under the new proposals, patients who have been urgently referred to a specialist by a GP should either receive a diagnosis or have cancer ruled out within 28 days of a referral.

At the moment, while patients are supposed to be seen by a specialist within two weeks of a referral, there is no time limit as to when they should receive test results or a diagnosis.

Consultation with health professionals on the proposed changes began last year - and a decision is expected by Health Secretary Steve Barclay later this week.

The changes come as new data revealed that cancer wait times in England remain well below targets set by the Government and NHS.

The Press understands that cancer targets will be simplified, with just three targets remaining:

diagnosis of cancer within 28 days of referral

starting treatment within two months of an urgent referral

starting treatment one month after a decision to treat

Health Minister Will Quince said on Tuesday that the changes would 'focus on outcomes and cut bureaucracy'.

He insisted that targets were being 'merged, not scrapped', telling Sky News: "This is not something that the Government has led on, but it's NHS England, oncologists, clinicians and, indeed, cancer charities have called for this change.

"NHS England and oncologists... actually think by moving to three targets, including the faster diagnosis standard, means that actually people get a faster diagnosis as a result."

However, oncologist Professor Pat Price, who is co-founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign, branded news of the potential new targets "ominous and deeply worrying".

She said: "The performance against the current targets is shockingly bad and has been for many, many months now, deteriorating over years.

"While we agree chasing too many targets can be disruptive and divert resources away from the main patient 62-day treatment target, the clear and simple truth is that we are not investing enough in cancer treatment."

York GP Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Practice said today that he was 'sitting on the fence' until more details were available.

He said it would be easy to criticise the proposed changes as 'a backward step, the government simply massaging their targets because they have failed to meet them'.

But that could be an oversimplification, he said - and the changes may well be being introduced following advice from medics and cancer experts.

He said there was a great deal of resistance from the medical profession when the cancer targets were first brought in some years ago.

There was little clinical evidence to support them, he said - and they may have had the effect of prioritising cancer treatments at the expense of heart and stroke patients and others with serious conditions.

"We need some balance," Dr Fair said.