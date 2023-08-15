The government allowed the measure during the pandemic to help a sector battered by lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.

Mr Sturdy wrote to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt last month asking for the covid licencing arrangements to be extended to avoid a stealth tax.

The Conservative MP says he is pleased to see the Government announce that the pubs will continue to be able to sell takeaway pints.

Previously, the licence would have ceased in September of this year, but now it has been extended until March 2025.

The rules, which were originally granted back in July 2020, allow pubs without an off-premises licence to sell takeaway alcohol without having to apply to their council for permission.

The MP is pleased that this will allow pubs to continue to benefit from extra revenue streams in order to mitigate the ever-rising costs owing to high inflation and the ongoing energy crisis.

Mr Sturdy had written to Mr Hunt ahead of the overhaul of alcohol duty rates, which included a new ‘draughty duty’ level for pubs.

He was part of a group of MPs who lobbied for the new duty level to help level the playing field for pubs against supermarkets.

Being able to introduce new duty levels such as one specially for draught beer was not possible until we left the European Union, the government says.

While the MP says he is grateful for this change, he still thinks more needs to be done as there is little further pubs can do their budgets in an effort to stay afloat.

Also in his letter, Julian asked for a new rate for VAT for hospitality, a special classification in any business rates overhaul for pubs, and further action when the economy allows to cut duty on a draught pint.

Speaking after the decision to extend licencing laws was announced, Mr Sturdy said: “It is fantastic to see the Government have listened to my calls to keep takeaway pints after I spoke to local publicans.

"Pubs are the heartbeat of our villages and suburbs, and in many cases are the last community asset. It is time to back up our words with actions and show we support the future of the Great British pub."

He added: "More has to be done but hopefully we can all enjoy a pint – either in the pub or takeaway – happy that pubs are being backed by lower duty”