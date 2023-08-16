Rachel Daly, who converted one of the spot kicks to send the Lionesses through in their round of 16 tie against Nigeria, is an alumnus of York College.

The Aston Villa player, winner of the women’s super league golden boot for last season, has featured in each match in this world cup campaign, playing at left back or up front.

York College and University Centre Princpial Lee Probert said: “We have been so proud of the performances of our former Level 3 Diploma in Sport student Rachel Daly at the World Cup for England Lionesses, particularly with the nerveless manner in which she despatched her penalty shoot-out spot kick against Nigeria.

“York College & University Centre has a proud reputation for nurturing female football talent, which has been evidenced over the last two seasons when the women’s team have won the ECFA (English Colleges FA) Cup, the ECFA Elite League and finished runners-up at the Association of Colleges National Finals.

“We’d like to wish Rachel all the best for the game and look forward to welcoming our next generation of potential Lionesses on campus when the new academic year starts next month.”

What a penalty, @RachelDaly3! So proud of our former Level 3 Diploma in Sport student smashing in her shoot-out spot kick against Nigeria to help @Lionesses reach the World Cup quarter-finals. We're celebrating with a flashback shot from her time at Sim Balk Lane! #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/lI4aGg6i5c — York College & University Centre (@york_college) August 7, 2023

The Harrogate-born player, part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad, started every game of that tournament at left-back but has been augmenting the forward line in this year’s world cup.

The winners of the second semi-final between Australia and England on Wednesday will play Spain in Sunday’s final.

The semi-final kicks off at 11am UK time.