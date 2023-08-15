Earlier this year, 66-year-old Gwynne Thomas Hollis, of Heathcroft Crescent in Leeds, was found guilty of conspiring to supply class A drugs. In his absence, Hollis was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment.

Hollis had been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for his part in a drug production and supply chain in and around York.

As Hollis failed to appear at court, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Since then, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Last week, he was arrested in the Sowerby Bridge area of West Yorkshire and has now begun his 17-year sentence.

Detective Sergeant Adam Saggers, of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “Since Hollis failed to attend court, a thorough and relentless investigation has been carried out by North Yorkshire Police in order to establish his whereabouts and bring him to justice.

“This investigation has taken many hours of police work and resources and has concluded with the arrest of Hollis, ending his time evading police and the justice the courts delivered.

“I'm pleased to say that Hollis will now start his 17-year prison sentence. I hope this sends out a message that if anyone tries to evade the criminal justice system, North Yorkshire Police will leave no stone unturned in our relentless pursuit of you and we will bring you to justice.

“Furthermore, I hope this also reassures the public that North Yorkshire Police will do everything in its power to root out organised crime groups and prevent harm to our local communities.”