John James Richardson, 34, also claimed that it was wrong for the police to demand a blood sample from him because they suspected him of cannabis driving.

He is now serving a total driving ban of nearly eight years and an 18-week prison sentence.

Richardson, of Promenade, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to provide a blood sample, assaulting a police officer by spitting on him and possessing cannabis.

York magistrates told him: “There has been a blatant disregard for the driving laws and the spitting on the police officer was very unpleasant.”

Richardson represented himself and told the court he was permitted to drive because he was a free person.

“I am not battering anyone,” he said. “I do not intend to harm anyone. I believe I am allowed to do so (drive). I refuse to use the word disqualified.”

He added: “I refused to give blood. I don’t like needles and I don’t agree with it. It is inhuman to take blood, asking people to give blood so you can punish them." He accused the police officer of “taunting” him.

Kelly Gallagher, prosecuting, said Richardson was originally banned from driving in April 2020 for four years and 11 weeks for five offences of failure to provide a sample when suspected of drink or drug driving, four of driving whilst disqualified and four of driving without insurance.

On Monday, staff at McDonald's drive-thru in Eastfield, Scarborough, alerted police that they believed Richardson was driving whilst intoxicated.

As officers approached Richardson’s car in the parking area of the drive-thru, they smelt cannabis and found some of the drug in the car. He gave a positive roadside test for cannabis, was arrested and taken to Scarborough Police Station.

Richardson tried to get the original driving ban listed earlier this year. Scarborough magistrates refused after he twice failed to attend court to make his application.