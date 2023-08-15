A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.

The level crossing in Moor Lane, Strensall, will be closed at 11.30pm on Saturday (August 19) and reopen at about 8.30am on Sunday (August 20).

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.

Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works periods and signs will be in place.