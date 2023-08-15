A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in Moor Lane, Strensall, will be closed at 11.30pm on Saturday (August 19) and reopen at about 8.30am on Sunday (August 20).
Read next:
- One-man protest over sign on one of the oldest buildings in York
- 'I've always disliked estate agents, so it's ironic I now own one of York's oldest'
- FIRST LOOK: New restaurant opens in prime spot in York city centre
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.
Alternative routes for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works periods and signs will be in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article