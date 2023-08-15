The meeting was held in York to discuss the conversion of BATA to a private company.

The move follows what was reported to be a 'fractious' meeting last week which was called to discuss the proposed move and to question the board of the Amotherby-based BATA (Brandsby Agricultural Trading Association).

The meeting was held for voting on the demutualization of BATA. Votes were limited to ordinary share members

A spokesperson for the members' group opposed to the demutualization, said: "At a special members' meeting held in York this morning, voting took place on the first part of a proposal by the current BATA board to convert BATA into a private company limited by shares.

"After a substantive campaign by members against the resolution for conversion, the result of the vote did not give the required number of votes to allow the process to continue.

"An un-scheduled vote then took place at the meeting to cancel the second stage voting and terminate the process completely. There was acceptance by board members present that the issue had not been well handled or sufficient justification given to the members.

"Andrew Richardson, The Chief Executive and Secretary announced that the board would now be considering their future strategy and the composition of the board."

BATA’s registered name is Brandsby Agricultural Trading Association Limited. It was established in 1894 and has just under 3,000 members entitled to vote.