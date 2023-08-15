Patients say they were formally informed on August 9 of the closure of Stockton-on-the-Forest surgery, part of the Haxby Group Partnership.

A letter, which some patients claim they only received as an attachment to a text message, states "taking both patient and practice perspectives into account, the NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has approved Haxby Group’s request to close its Stockton on Forest (sic) surgery, on the basis that a more comprehensive and clinically effective range of services can be delivered via our surgery in Huntingdon".

The surgery has not been taking appointments since November last year amid consultation, including meetings with local politicians, and a public meeting at the village hall in April this year.

A copy of the August 9 letter confirming closure affixed to the surgery door (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Haxby Group has said clinically appropriate home visits will still take place.

It also says that Haxby & Wigginton, Gale Farm and Huntington surgeries are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm. The group says it offers online contact as well.

One concerned 70-year-old, who is registered with the partnership and has lived in the village for 40 years, told The Press that he was concerned for those who would have to make their way to the other practices for an appointment.

He explained how a recent rush-hour appointment booked in New Earswick took 25 minutes to drive to. He claimed that had he used public transport he would have had to catch two buses and leave 70 minutes ahead of the appointment time.

Local Liberal Democrat councillors have also spoken out over the closure.

They say they collected a petition against the move and that Haxby Group said that the closure in November was temporary and due to a shortage of reception staff.

Councillor Paul Healey, representing Strensall ward, said: “This decision to close the surgery has left over 1,200 residents with no local GP healthcare.”

Councillor Tony Fisher, also for the Lib Dems in the same ward, said: "Stockton-on-the-Forest has many residents who are no longer able to drive and there is no direct public transport to the nearest alternative surgeries.

“I cannot believe that an Equalities Impact Assessment would support the closure.”

Stockton-on-the-Forest surgery (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The practice letter said that the ICB will be making suitable arrangements with York Wheels - a voluntary organisation which provides a transport service - for patients with no transport support who need to attend an appointment at one of their surgeries.

A spokesperson for NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said: "Patients registered with Haxby Group's Stockton-on-the-Forest surgery have been accessing appointments at other Haxby sites for some time, but the practice recognises for a small group without transport, the permanent closure of the Stockton surgery may present some difficulties.

"Therefore, subject to eligibility criteria, patients can speak to the practice about utilising a community transport offer through York Wheels if they are in need of help.

"NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board is confident there is sufficient capacity in place to help those patients who need transport assistance."

A message to patients on the Haxby Group's website said "despite our greatest efforts" the group could no longer provide a service at Stockton-on-the-Forest Surgery "due to staff shortages".

It added: "Please be assured that, as a Haxby Group patient, you will still have access to medical care with our clinicians, should you require it. Your nearest Haxby Group Surgery is three miles away in Huntington.

"We understand that the closure of this surgery is disappointing, but this does not mean a reduction in the total number of appointments we offer. Clinically appropriate home visits will also continue as normal.

"We have listened to patients’ concerns around transport. For those Stockton-on-the-Forest patients with no transport support, who need to attend an appointment at one of our surgeries, the ICB will be making suitable arrangements with York Wheels."







