A KEY city centre road will be closed for works later this month.

Foss Bank will be closed from midnight on Monday (August 21) until midnight on Sunday, August 27.

A City of York Council spokesman said that Foss Bank will shut between its junction with Jewbury and approximately 85 metres north-east of that spot for sewer maintenance works.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.