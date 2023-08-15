A KEY city centre road will be closed for works later this month.
Foss Bank will be closed from midnight on Monday (August 21) until midnight on Sunday, August 27.
A City of York Council spokesman said that Foss Bank will shut between its junction with Jewbury and approximately 85 metres north-east of that spot for sewer maintenance works.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.
