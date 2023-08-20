This is because from August until September, residents and tourists can be encapsulated by a “hallucinogenic haze of pinks and purples” as the moorland heather takes over.

The Telegraph writes: “This twiggy flowering shrub cloaks the North York Moors in horizon-stretching headiness. It’s the biggest stretch of heather moorland in England and Wales, and it puts on this glorious, electrifying show from August until September.

“You can enjoy it from the roadside – or a vintage train carriage – or you can immerse yourself on one of the numerous walks. There’s wildlife to be spotted, too, and as it’s Yorkshire there’s always a reviving pint or refreshing cuppa not too far away.”

The publisher has also recommended the following things to see and do in the North York Moors as you take in the brimming landscape of marvellous heather.

Where to walk in the North York Moors?





There is numerous “criss-cross” walks around the area, but one of the “most spectacular” which provides the views begin from the Saltergate car park on the A169, which “takes in the Hole of Horcum’s vast amphitheatre.”

There are several other walks starting from the village of Rosedale Abbey set along the River Seven.

The Telegraph adds: “Feeling ambitious? Try the 109-mile Cleveland Way (or a part of it), which encircles much of the moors, starting in Helmsley and ending with a salty sea-blown section down the coast to Filey (nationaltrail.co.uk).

“The sections between Osmotherley and Kildale, along the edge of the Cleveland Hills in the north of the park, have the area’s highest points: over 1300ft (400m) and with terrific views.”

What is the best view of the North York Moors?





Round Hill on Urra Moor may be the highest view of the moors but Roseberry Topping is the “most spectacular.”

It’s described as an “ice-cream-cone shaped hill” and is a more accessible climb as it’s “a short but steep 30-minute climb from the A173 on the northern edge of the moors.”

The Telegraph gives a lot of praise, saying: “The views are well worth the effort and stretch gloriously from the coast to the Yorkshire Dales.”

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway has a steam engine that run 24 miles from Pickering to Whitby (Image: Getty)

Where is the best place to spot wildlife in the North York Moors?





“A particularly good area for wildlife-watching is in the east, on Fylingdales Moor, which is a Special Protection Area and, therefore, undisturbed by game shoots,” explains the writer.

Places to eat a good piece of cake and grab a pint in the North York Moors

Tea lovers are advised to check out Graze On The Green in Rosedale Abbey for its “proper loose-leaf Yorkshire tea, home-baked scones and cakes”, whilst Barn Tea Room at Hutton-le-Hole could be the place to go for “towering Victoria sponges” as you watch the nearby sheep go about their day.

For those looking for something a bit stronger, Birch Hall Inn at Beck Hole is described as “delightfully eccentric, with two minuscule bars, a serving hatch and a small sweet shop.”

The New Inn at Cropton also has its own microbrewery to discover.

Where to stay in the North York Moors?





The Telegraph has also rounded up some places to stay in the moors, such as: “The King’s Head at Newton-under-Roseberry is a cheery, dog- and family-friendly inn that sits under lofty Roseberry Topping (inncollectiongroup.com; from £109).

“Surrounded by moorland, farmland and good walks, Broom House B&B at Egton Bridge has airy, peaceful rooms and a large garden (broom-house.co.uk; from £125).

“With a heated outdoor pool plus spa, the Feversham Arms in Helmsley on the southern edge of the moors, offers smart rooms and smart dining (fevershamarmshotel.com; from £169).”

A more detailed guide to the North York Moors can be found on The Telegraph website.