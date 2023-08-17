And a York MP said the decision was "disappointing" as the police presence helps the smaller services to take place.

The force announced the "difficult but lawful" decision to cease providing traffic management support to 32 smaller Remembrance Day events in North Yorkshire and York.

Assistant Chief Constable, Elliot Foskett, said this is to make sure police resources remain focused on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

Mr Foskettt said: "As a veteran of eight years, I am fully behind Remembrance Sunday and so is North Yorkshire Police.

“We will still be attending the services in uniform and laying wreaths alongside our military, emergency service and community partners.

“Our officers will also be encouraged to attend events when they are on patrol and are able to pause for a while, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“North Yorkshire will be visible, present and proud to pay our respects as we have throughout our history.

"It is true, however, that we have had to make the difficult but lawful decision to cease providing traffic management support to 32 smaller Remembrance Day events in North Yorkshire and York.

"The National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing have stressed that policing should not take responsibility for closing roads or managing traffic, other than in an emergency.

"With immediate effect, North Yorkshire Police has repositioned to fully comply and will not be undertaking routine traffic management for any Remembrance Day events in 2023 and in subsequent years.

"We are working closely with North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council to assist the affected event organisers to put in place the necessary arrangements in time for November.

“The upset caused by this change is fully understandable, but it is categorically wrong to suggest North Yorkshire Police no longer supports Remembrance Day."

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said the news is 'disappointing'. (Image: Newsquest)

York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, said she is working to ensure that smaller Remembrance Day services can still go ahead.

Ms Maskell said: "It is disappointing that North Yorkshire Police are cutting their support for 32 Remembrance Day services in North Yorkshire this year.

"Whilst it may be the case that the police do not by law, have to provide support for these events, it is also the case that their presence and support for traffic management enables more Remembrance Day services to take place within communities, of whom all have seen lives lost in wars and military service.

"Those residents who wish to mark their respects should still be able to - and I am pursuing the implications of this for the services that are held in York to ensure that they can still go ahead."