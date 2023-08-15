Plot-holders were invited to enter in either the best newcomer category or the best established plot category. Prizes were awarded at every site, and two overall winners received a special award.

The ceremony was held in the sunshine at the new community orchard garden at Holgate allotments on Sunday (August 13), and the awards were presented by Tony Chalcraft, Chairman of York Allotments, was joined by Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central.

Allotment tenants gather for prize giving (Image: Gavin Aitchison)

Mother and daughter Helen and Emma Chan from Bootham Stray Allotments were awarded the prize for best overall newcomer having taken on their plot just before Christmas. Helen said that she was delighted with the award and pleased that her young daughter was so enjoying growing and eating their own fruit and vegetables.

Emma and Helen Chan (Image: Gavin Aitchison)

The award for best overall established plot went to Paula Smith, who has been working her plot in New Lane Allotments, near Hamilton Drive, for more than 20 years.

Paula said her allotment is her place of peace and well-being, and said that with commitment and hard work, plot-holders can reap rewards of delicious fruit and veg for most of the year.

Ms Maskell congratulated everyone who had entered, and thanked plot holders for their efforts to maintain beautiful, productive and sustainable green spaces across the city.

Tony Chalcraft, chairman of York Allotments with Rachael Maskell (Image: Gavin Aitchison)

Allotment sites in York are run by several different organisations, including York Allotments Charitable Incorporated Organisation (YACIO), parish and town councils and other independent groups.

Go to york.gov.uk/AllotmentsDirectory to find your nearest site.