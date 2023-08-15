However, the claimant count remains down on a year ago.

Figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions says York has a claimant count of 2345, down 140 or 6% on a year ago. But this is 75 up in the 2270 recorded last month.

For the over 50s, a target for support from the DWP, the number increased from 540 to 550 over the past month, but this was 90 or 14% down on July 2022.

Rydale saw its total claimant count remain at 555 over the past month, which is 10 or 2% lower than this time last year. The number of over 50s is at 160 (down 5 on June) and down 15 over the past year.

Selby has a claimant count of 1170, up 70 on the month, but down 125 (10%) on the year. Over 50s are at 305, up 20 on the month, but down 15 or 5% on the year.

Wendy Mangan - Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre, is urging jobseekers to attend the York Jobs Fair at York Railway Institute next Wednesday, August 20, from 10am to 2pm.

More than 80 employers will be present, allowing people to find out more about jobs, retraining and developing their skills and qualifications.

Disability Employment Advisers from York Jobcentre will be on hand to support customers and there will be a quiet hour 1-2pm for customers with health conditions

Wendy says the jobs fair will result in many interviews and the jobcentre can give extra support, such as interview practice, to those who find them stressful.

A recent day of mock interviews saw 21 such interviews over three hours, with some candidates boosting their confidence by taking part in several of them.

Amy Hoskin from Sisk (working on the York Central Project) took part and said: “

“‘I spoke to people with such varied experience, and found that no matter what level of job they were looking for, there was a willingness to listen and take advice. The work that the job coaches had put in with preparing the candidates was obvious, and it’s always a pleasure supporting York Job Centre with their initiatives.”

Locally in York – Upcoming events

Monday August 21- Security SIA course – includes training and SIA licence

Monday August 21- Telephone interviews for Aspire University of York Cleaning roles

Tuesday August 22 – Understanding Council applications – Zoom workshop

Tuesday August 22- OneStop interviewing in York Monkgate Jobcentre for vacancies across all 5 of their York stores.

Wednesday August 23- National Careers Service are running an online session of hints and tips for people wanting to apply for Civil Service jobs

Wednesday August 23 - Interviews with K4 Security

Thursday August 243- Interviews for Kitchen Team Members at Charles XII pub

Monday August 28 – 1 week construction course to obtain a CSCS card

Tuesday August 29 – Sign-up session at York Jobcentre for a Digital Inclusion course

For more details, email yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk or speak to your Jobcentre Work Coach