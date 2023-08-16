This Saturday (August 19) from 1pm, children between the ages of five and 16 will get the chance to have a go at a triathlon at York Sport.

The York Kids Fun triathlon is taking place on the same weekend as the adult event - part of a series organised by UK Triathlon - with all three disciplines taking part in the grounds of the Lakeside Way venue.

Richard Orr, business manager at York Sport said: “The event originally started as an adult event for the Sunday.

“As time has gone on, we thought ‘actually, we can do something on a Saturday afternoon', which is more of a fun, family, kids event.”

Triathlon involves a swim, a cycle and a run - with a transition phase between each leg – against a clock which only stops at the end of the run.

Richard acknowledged triathlon is not a mainstream sport itself, but kids might do each of the three elements regularly and putting them all together is a bit more of a challenge.

The children’s distances at the weekend range from an 18m swim, 1km cycle and 500m run up to 150m in the pool, 4km on the cycle track and 2.5km running in the grounds.

Richard said: “It’s a really nice introduction to triathlon for kids that want to have a go at it.”

He said that entries have increased by 100 compared to last year.

York Sport has its own junior triathlon programme (Image: York Sport)

York Sport hosts triathlons for the Brownlee Foundation – created by Yorkshire brothers and Olympic stars Alistair and Jonny – as well running their own junior programme.

Head triathlon coach Alex Wormald said there are weekly sessions in school terms times where children can have fun, make new friends and practise their skills under the supervision of qualified coaches.

Taking part in Saturday’s event is budding young athlete eight-year-old Isaac Longfield.

It’s his first event and he’s raising funds for NSPCC as he attempts to tackle a 25m swim, 1km ride on the bike and a 500m run.

He said: “I wanted to see what it is like to take part in a triathlon because I have watched mummy and daddy do them.

Isaac is raising funds for NSPCC at Saturday's event (Image: NSPCC)

Isaac’s parents – Caroline, a Race for Life regular and Adam, a former Huddersfield Giants academy player and iron man challenger supported the JustGiving fundraising efforts of their sports-loving son.

Caroline said: “We're proud of Isaac for taking on this challenge and raising money for the NSPCC as it shows he is a caring young individual.

“He has also been there cheering on his mummy and daddy, so it’s our turn to return the favour! Go Isaac Go!”