The York office of property consultancy Savills, which is based in Museum Street in the city, has been chosen by Yorkshire Country Properties to market homes on their developments in Shepley, Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale.

Paul Brown, managing director of Yorkshire Country Properties, who lives in Easingwold, said: “We are excited to be in partnership with Savills on these developments. The brand synergy is obvious – we build high quality, tailored homes for our customers, in beautiful locations, that support individual customer needs.

“With three developments ongoing, and more in planning stages, we have a strong pipeline for which we welcome Savills’ expertise and support in realising.”

Developed by Yorkshire Country Properties, the mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes across sites in Denby Dale, Skelmanthorpe and Shepley are attracting a range of buyers, with starter homes among the 147 properties to be built in total – 46 of which have already been sold or reserved.

Anne Haggas, head of Yorkshire residential development sales at Savills in Leeds, said: “There has already been a surge of early interest in the homes on all three sites, predominantly because of their attractive appearance, competitive pricing, high-quality design, top interior specification and excellent locations. The combination is irresistible and is fuelling the demand we are currently seeing in these schemes.”