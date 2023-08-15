The renewables company says this part of its commitment to supporting education and skills.

The week-long programme features students working alongside staff to help them decide if such a career is for them. Students could choose from business areas including engineering, IT, finance, and facilities.

Dylan Baines, who is in Year 10 at school, spent a week at Drax Power Station working with colleagues in the trading department, as the employer has been recommended to him.

He said: “I'm very interested in engineering and fixing machines and getting my hands dirty. I know that Drax has a very good engineering department, and they are always looking for new people and always trying to help people as much as they can.”

Polly Whyley worked in the logistics team, learning all about the company’s supply chain.

She said: “I am planning to study Physics at university and coming to Drax has made me consider a career in the energy sector. I had not previously known the variety of STEM roles required in the area.”

Bobby Rodger spent a week shadowing engineers in the maintenance team. Bobby, whose dad Mike works in Operations at Drax Power Station, enjoyed his time, saying it boosted his confidence and his urge to try harder at school.

Oliver McNiff spent a week with the logistics team, saying he hops to have a career in design engineering.

“I found the work experience very informative and fun. My week was very engineering based and we went everywhere from looking at how train companies modify their wagons to eliminate any potential faults to viewing the massive fleets and logistics side of things.”

Before the course, the students also completed an induction day, which included a chance to improve their employability skills, through activities such as CV coaching and interview practice. They were also able to meet and network with potential managers and senior leaders.

Plant director Bruce Heppenstall says Drax works closely with schools to inspire young people into studying STEM subjects “to ensure the next generation has the education and skills needed to support businesses like ours in new fields like bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, also known as BECCS, as we continue to decarbonise.”

Nationally, Drax welcomed 45 students at its sites. It also runs a variety of initiatives to support STEM education and skills including offering power station tours and running interactive workshops for students. This includes initiatives supported by the Drax Foundation, launched earlier this year, which funds initiatives that support STEM, as well as those that improve green spaces and enhance biodiversity within local communities.

More information about work experience at Drax is available on the website.