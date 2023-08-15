Part of Flamingo Land has been shut today following "circumstances beyond control".
Rides and attractions in the Dinostone Park and Swoosh area will not operate. Anyone with pre-booked tickets can change their visit to a different day for no extra cost.
A spokesperson for Flamingo Land said: "We are very sorry however due to circumstances beyond our control, some areas of the park will be closed today. Rides and Attractions in the Dinostone Park and Swoosh area of the resort will not operate. Any guests with pre-booked tickets who wish to visit on an alternative day can do so at no extra cost by emailing our customer services team at info@flamingoland.co.uk"
