R.E.M. by Stipe visit the iconic Helmsley open-air pool to perform two ‘unplugged’ sets.

Inspired by the evocative song Nightswimming’, from R.E.M.’s trailblazing album ‘Automatic For The People’, the team at Helmsley Open-Air Pool hope to provide an ‘immersive’ music experience for swimmers - with seating for those who prefer to stay dry. y

Attendees are welcome to bring own chairs and blankets.

There will be two sessions, with the six-piece band playing two different sets of R.E.M.’s hits and lesser-known gems.

The first session will begin at 6.30pm, before the second session at 8.30pm/

Helmsley Open-Air Pool is Yorkshire's only 25m heated open air pool.

A spokesperson said: "We are a Charity providing affordable outdoor swimming and a 'holiday atmosphere' to the local community and many visitors.

"R.E.M. by Stipe are a professional six-piece band who are recognised as Europe’s premier tribute to R.E.M.

"They have been described by Michael Stipe as ‘awesome’, and we were recently featured in the Sunday Times in an article on tribute artists which featured five of the UK’s top tribute artists."