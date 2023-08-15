Judges branded the tea “a bracing and spicy ayurvedic tea, full of interesting and complementary spices, most familiar from the spice box of India.”

They added: “A gorgeous-smelling blend, with some sweet spice and floral notes detectable on the nose. On the palate, the rose comes through, with some sweetness. This is a clean, fresh, and enjoyable blend that offers a well-balanced sweetness and aromatic flavour. The overall result is most enjoyable and gives a gentle but interesting experience.”

Certified Ayurvedic Therapist Dipti Arora started her business at home in 2020 by mixing teas with turmeric, cardamom, rose and other ayurvedic herbs.

Dipti said: “My brand, which has only been around for a year, has already been given the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour. The excitement is beyond words!

“Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star means so much to independent producers such as us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it!”

