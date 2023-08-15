Harrogate based ayurvedic herbal tea start up, Thankfully Healthy has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized 1star Great Taste award for its “Immunity Tea”.
Judges branded the tea “a bracing and spicy ayurvedic tea, full of interesting and complementary spices, most familiar from the spice box of India.”
They added: “A gorgeous-smelling blend, with some sweet spice and floral notes detectable on the nose. On the palate, the rose comes through, with some sweetness. This is a clean, fresh, and enjoyable blend that offers a well-balanced sweetness and aromatic flavour. The overall result is most enjoyable and gives a gentle but interesting experience.”
Certified Ayurvedic Therapist Dipti Arora started her business at home in 2020 by mixing teas with turmeric, cardamom, rose and other ayurvedic herbs.
Dipti said: “My brand, which has only been around for a year, has already been given the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour. The excitement is beyond words!
“Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star means so much to independent producers such as us, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it!”
For more information about Thankfully Healthy visit www.thankfullyhealthy.com
