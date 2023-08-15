Local projects supported include Brayton Youth Connect, which provides activities for teenagers.

In the previous quarter, Drax donated to groups including PlayStillingfleet, who look after the Stillingfleet playground, for new play equipment, and Hensall Village Hall, to help fund a new boiler. Both sites are in the vicinity of North Yorkshire’s Drax Power Station.

Ross Powell, Chair at PlayStillingfleet Community Group, said the donation helped complete a playground project.

David Hardaker, Treasurer at Hensall Village Hall, thanked for Drax helping fund a new boiler.

Without the support, the village hall would be able to create a warm space over the winter.

Drax’s Community Fund provides donations of £500-£2,000 for community-led projects. In addition to the Drax Community Fund, Drax also provides larger grants of up to £50,000 through the Drax Foundation.

Organisations and initiatives that meet Drax’s funding and selection criteria are encouraged to visit www.drax.com/community to learn more about the Foundation and submit an initial expression of interest.