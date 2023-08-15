A MAIN road into York is partly blocked after a crash.
The A19 Shipton Road in Rawcliffe in York is currently partly blocked both ways with slow traffic due to a crash near Manor Lane.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene if possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
More to follow.
