North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 12.22am this morning (August 15) after reports of a crash in West Lane End in Danby near Scarborough.

A service spokesman said: "Police requested our assistance for a taxi which had left the road on a sharp bend with the driver then standing on the brakes fearful that the vehicle would slide down an embankment.

"On our arrival, the police were bringing the car back to the roadway and we stood by for a few minutes while this was accomplished."