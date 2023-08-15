Team work between North Yorkshire and Lancashire Police forces meant that a BMW stolen in Selby District was recovered and the driver arrested after fleeing the scene.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "An early heads up from North Yorkshire Police Sgt Paul Cording about a stolen BMW X5 heading to Lancs meant our traffic patrols could get in position and the X5 was 'stung' in Darwen.

"After a short pursuit it was boxed in and stopped with deflated tyres.

"The driver ran, but was detained by Lancashire Police dog unit."

Sgt Cording said: "Outstanding work from Lancashire Roads Police after the theft of a vehicle in the Selby area.

"The ability to be able to talk direct with other forces via radio meant an early shout and resources in place to stop and apprehend the suspect."