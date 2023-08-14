Councillor Bob Webb, City of York Council’s executive member for education, said: “Waiting for exam results is an anxious time for students of all ages.

“But it’s important to remember that support and advice is available, whatever your results. If you want to change your plans, or if you did better or worse than you’d expected, help and advice is on hand locally.”

Support is available for school leavers who are seeking an apprenticeship or employment opportunity, wanting to move into full time education in York or wanting more information to help them to understand the range of options available for accessing education, employment or training.

People can find support in York from:

• Their school. Teaching staff will be able to support pupils with their next steps.

• Careers Advisers employed by our schools

• Admissions teams at York College and Askham Bryan College

• National Careers Service – for local employment and training opportunities; or call the national help-line 0800 100 900

• Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ – find us on Facebook @ York Apprenticeships; email us at York.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk; www.york.gov.uk/yorkapprenticeships for local apprenticeship vacancies.

There are still around 50 opportunities in the city and many more in Leeds across a range of sectors and job roles and we can sign post you to agencies and training providers

• Specialist Learning and Skills advisors who can support young people who have Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP) More information is available at www.york.gov.uk/SchoolLeavers Support is also available for anyone who is particularly worried about their results and next steps.

York mind offer services to young people at https://www.yorkmind.org.uk/ , email office@yorkmind.org.uk or call 01904 643364.

More information for parents and students is available at www.york.gov.uk/SchoolLeavers