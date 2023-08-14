The former Oasis Florists and Ripon Gazette newspaper on Kirkgate in the city will soon be converted into a bar and bottleshop, The Portly Pig.

Despite the site having previous uses as a shop, its history goes a lot deeper than that.

A Civic Society plaque that is on Kirkgate outside the venue shows it was a Town (Council) House from 1835 to 1851 and then a borough police station with four cells between 1875 and 1887.

New owner, Adam Coulson, made the decision to announce The Portly Pig, quite aptly, on Yorkshire Day last Tuesday (August 1).

Posting on its new social media page, the business said: "Coming soon to the lovely cobbles of Kirkgate. The Portly Pig

"We're an independent bottleshop and taproom, serving Yorkshire pours to Yorkshire folk! And it couldn't be more perfect timing to say hello to you all on Yorkshire Day!

"Just getting things looking dapper and ready to welcome you all in. Won't be long."

It's not known at this time when the shop will open, but signage with The Portly Pig logo has been spotted on Kirkgate - with Mr Coulson hinting at a month that the venue could open.

He said: “We are on target to open in early September and are delighted with the positive responses on social media that we have received since putting an ‘opening soon’ sign in our windows.”

So what can customers expect?

The venue will be serving real ales, craft beers and ciders, both on tap and in bottles, along with spirits and wines.

The majority of the drinks will come from independent breweries locally, as well as distilleries and wine suppliers, according to The Portly Pig.