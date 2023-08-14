City of York planners say the developers and charity behind it do not need to submit and Environmental Impact Assessment as part of any future planning application.

The Joseph Rowntree Trust and York-based Gateway Developments seek to build 114 affordable homes on 6.96ha south of Sim Balk Lane, south west of the city centre.

The site is a rectangular piece of land, tapered in the north western corner situated between the A1036 (Tadcaster Road/Dringhouses road) and the A64 to the south east. Access to the site is taken from an existing access from Sim Balk Lane.

READ MORE:

The partnership seeks to create a range of homes, 60% rented, 40% sold as affordable, plus landscaping, open space and build a 30-space car park for use by the Bishopthorpe White Rose junior footfall club.

Council planning staff concluded: “It is considered that the proposal would not give rise to significant environmental effects in the locality by virtue of its usage or impact upon natural resources, the production of waste, pollution, nuisance of the risk of accident.”

Therefore, there was no need for a formalised Environmental Impact Assessment,” they added.