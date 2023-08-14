North Yorkshire Police officers said they would like to speak to the person in this CCTV image following a burglary at a property in Kirkham Grove in Harrogate on July 14.

During the incident, police officers said a person claiming to be carrying out maintenance on behalf of the landlord forced their way into the property.

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to email chloe.winter-atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and enter collar number 1820.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230131089 when passing on information to officers.