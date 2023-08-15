Luke William Bell, 33, punched the other man, vandalised his Range Rover with a bike and other items, and at one point had a knife in his hand though he didn’t use it, during the prolonged incident that began at 4.25am, said Jade Bucklow, prosecuting.

He told the other man: “You are dead, I am going to kill you, I am going to batter you.”

He also called “come on, come on” to the second man, who with the ex-girlfriend, repeatedly asked him to leave the house.

Bell, of Ridgeway, Acomb, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, criminal damage and assault.

His barrister Charlotte Noddings told York Crown Court he was remorseful.

Bell told police in an interview he wouldn’t have behaved in the way he had if he had not been drinking.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Bell he had behaved in a “thoroughly unacceptable” way.

“It would appear you thought your ex-partner had finished with the gentleman concerned,” the judge said. “You found out she hadn’t and lost it. You shouldn’t have done. People can see who they wish whenever they want to.”

An eight-month prison sentence was suspended for 12 months on condition Bell does 160 hours’ unpaid work. He was also made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the other man, or the ex-girlfriend for five years.

Ms Bucklow said Bell had a key to his ex-girlfriend’s house and used it to gain access at 4.25am on February 4. He tried to come upstairs to where she and the other man were.

He threatened to kill the other man and while she tried to stop him, punched the other man on the side of the head, causing him to lose his vision momentarily.

At some stage during the incident, Bell had a knife in his hand but not when he was making threats.

He continued to try to get upstairs but eventually returned downstairs where he hit the front door against the wall several times, smashed drawers in the kitchen and went outside where he attacked the other man’s Range Rover by kicking it and hitting it with some wood, smashed one of its wing mirrors, threw a bike at its windscreen and then threw the bike on the car roof, causing a dent.

In all, the damage to the car cost more than £3,000 to put right, York Crown Court heard.

Bell then went back inside the house and tried to goad the other man. He told the other man he would “smash” him, punched him on the side of the face and shouted abuse at him.

Bell left and was arrested by police.