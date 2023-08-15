Thomas Liversidge said he had to take his boat out of the River Ouse at Naburn Lock to be repaired after pellets from the rifle caused around £1,000 worth of damage.

He fears people could have been injured if they were near the area where the boat was targeted.

Police in York are investigating what they are referring to as “criminal damage caused by an air rifle" to the boat's canopy.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, August 9, and it was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 2.49pm the same day.

Naburn Lock (Image: Sandra Michelle Hillyer)

“It’s disgusting,” said Mr Liversidge. “That’s why I have taken (the boat) out of the water.”

The 72-year-old said he saw two teenage boys and a teenage girl at the top of the bank that looks down onto the lock. He believes they were involved in the incident.

“While it was reported almost two hours after the incident occurred, officers carried out searches and inquiries on both sides of the River Ouse without locating the suspects,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson.

Mr Liversidge lives in Pontefract, in West Yorkshire, and often sails his boat from Naburn.

Concern for safety

He explained how his son, also named Thomas, 47, enjoys spending time on the boat.

“To him it’s a joy to be on it," he said. "But now it’s come out and there’s no entertainment for him.”

When the boat was shot at Mr Liversidge said his son was in the bottom of the vessel.

If he had been next to the canopy, which was hit by pellets, Mr Liversidge feared his son could have been badly injured – particularly if one of the pellets hit him in the eye.

“If he had been in the back (of the boat) where the canopy was the (pellets) could have gone straight through (his eye),” he said. “That lad could have been injured.”

Mr Liversidge claims more boats have been damaged in the area by being shot at with air rifles.

Police appeal

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information that could assist the force’s investigation into the incident concerning Mr Liversidge’s boat and similar incidents in the area.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to come forward as soon as possible,” said the force spokesperson. “This includes details about potential suspects with access to air rifles or other air weapons in the local area and other similar incidents.

“Please make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101, option four.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

“Please quote reference number 12230149126 when passing in information.”