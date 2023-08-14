John Shaw, 54, is wanted for failing to attend court and breaching a non-molestation order.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest him. Shaw may be in Whitby, Scarborough or the East Cleveland area. In addition, he has connections to Newcastle," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

If you see Shaw, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

Dial 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12230005772.

Call 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.