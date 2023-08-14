POLICE are on the hunt for a wanted man in North Yorkshire.
John Shaw, 54, is wanted for failing to attend court and breaching a non-molestation order.
"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest him. Shaw may be in Whitby, Scarborough or the East Cleveland area. In addition, he has connections to Newcastle," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
If you see Shaw, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police.
Dial 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12230005772.
Call 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article