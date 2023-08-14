The break-ins took place between 11pm on Saturday, 12 and 7.45am on Sunday, August 13.

Offenders broke into a commercial premises, as well as a shed near to a residential property. They stole cash and two bikes.

Two people were seen on CCTV in the area, dressed in dark clothing and face coverings.

A police spokesperson said: "We are asking if anyone saw anything suspicious around the time of the incidents, or if anyone has any information that could assist the investigation.

"If so, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote reference number 12230151763 when providing details."